Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2021: MDLA,MX,WDC,NVDA

Technology stocks were on course to end the trading session near intraday highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.4% late in Friday regular-hours trading while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Medallia (MDLA) surged 17% after the company reportedly started working with a financial adviser while it reviews strategic options, including a potential sale, according to Bloomberg News.

Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) climbed almost 12% after saying it received an unsolicited $35-per-share cash buyout offer from an investor group led by Cornucopia Investment Partners, topping the $29-per-share going-private transaction the chipmaker agreed to in March from Wise Road Capital.

NVIDIA (NVDA) was 2.2% higher after the chipmaker late Thursday announced its purchase of privately held DeepMap, which builds maps for self-driving vehicles. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Western Digital (WDC) rose 1.2% after Susquehanna increased its price target by $30 to a Street-high $155 a share and reiterated its positive rating for the disk-drive company's stock.

