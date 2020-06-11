Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2020: SNAP,COUP,MSFT,ADPT,ZM

Technology stocks were declining in late-day trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF falling 5.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was slipping 6.3%.

In company news, Snap (SNAP) declined Thursday as the digital camera and imaging company unveiled several new products for developers and users, including two new application allowing Snapchatters to identify 90% of all known trees and plants as well as nearly 400 dog breeds. It also Lens Studio and SnapML, which are desktop application for developers and artists to build augmented reality lenses for the Snapchat platform. Snap shares were down 6% shortly before Thursday's closing bell.

Coupa Software (COUP) was finishing 3% lower this afternoon, giving back a mid-morning advance, after earlier Thursday pricing an upsized $1.2 billion private placement of 0.375% convertible senior notes due 2026, adding an extra $100 million of the notes to the offering over its original plans. The company is expecting to use a portion of the net proceeds to repurchase some of its outstanding convertible notes due 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

Microsoft (MSFT) declined 4.4%. The tech giant Thursday and Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) launched the ImmuneCODE open database to share information on adaptive immune responses to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Among gainers, Thursday, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is fractionally higher just before Thursday's closing bell. The video conferencing company received flak for Sunday suspending a US-based activist's account commemorating the 30th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square protests, CNBC reported. Zoom has since reactivated the group's account but the founder of Humanitarian China accused the company of bowing to pressure from the Chinese government.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.