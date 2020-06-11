Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2020: EB, ZEN, COUP, XLF, SOXX

Technology firms were down before markets open on Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) was down 4.8%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) slipped 2.7%

Stocks moving on the news include Eventbrite (EB), which retreated almost 9% before markets open. The ticketing website said Wednesday it is facing a class-action lawsuit for its alleged deceptive practices in selling live events tickets and for refusing to refund tickets for events that have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawsuit also accused the company of shifting responsibility to event organizers, allowing them to refuse giving refunds.

Zendesk (ZEN) was also down more than 4%. The company announced Wednesday its plan to launch a private offering of $1 billion convertible senior notes due 2025. Net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the cost of the company's capped call transactions, to fund the repurchase of up to $460 million of its 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2023 and for working capital or other general corporate purposes.

Coupa (COUP) declined more than 3%. The company priced its upsized offering of $1.2 billion in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026. Net proceeds from this offering will be used to repurchase a portion of the company's outstanding convertible notes due 2023, to pay the cost of capped call transactions and for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.