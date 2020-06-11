Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2020: COUP,MSFT,ADPT,ZM

Technology stocks were falling in mid-day trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was slipping 4%.

In company news, Coupa Software (COUP) turned 2% lower again this afternoon, giving back a mid-morning advance, after earlier Thursday pricing an upsized $1.2 billion private placement of 0.375% convertible senior notes due 2026, adding an extra $100 million of the notes to the offering over its original plans. The company is expecting to use a portion of the net proceeds to repurchase some of its outstanding convertible notes due 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

Microsoft (MSFT) declined 3.8%. The tech giant Thursday and Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) launched the ImmuneCODE open database to share information on adaptive immune responses to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Among gainers Thursday, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is 1.4% higher. The video conferencing company received flak for Sunday suspending a US-based activist's account commemorating the 30th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square protests, CNBC reported. Zoom has since reactivated the group's account but the founder of Humanitarian China accused the company in a CNBC interview of bowing to pressure by the Chinese government.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.