Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2022: XLK, DOCU, TSM, SCPL

Technology stocks were struggling in midday Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 3.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 3.2%.

In company news, DocuSign (DOCU) was about 24% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings Thursday of $0.38 per diluted share, down from $0.44 a year earlier and missing the Capital IQ-compiled analyst consensus of $0.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) fell roughly 2% despite reporting May revenue of NT$185.71 billion ($6.28 billion), up from NT$112.36 billion a year earlier and 7.6% higher compared with April's result.

SciPlay (SCPL) shares gained nearly 2% after Wedbush upgraded the company's rating to outperform from neutral, while raising its price target to $17 from $14.50.

