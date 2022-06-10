Technology
XLK

Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2022: XLK, DOCU, TSM, SCPL

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were struggling in midday Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 3.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 3.2%.

In company news, DocuSign (DOCU) was about 24% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings Thursday of $0.38 per diluted share, down from $0.44 a year earlier and missing the Capital IQ-compiled analyst consensus of $0.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) fell roughly 2% despite reporting May revenue of NT$185.71 billion ($6.28 billion), up from NT$112.36 billion a year earlier and 7.6% higher compared with April's result.

SciPlay (SCPL) shares gained nearly 2% after Wedbush upgraded the company's rating to outperform from neutral, while raising its price target to $17 from $14.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLK DOCU TSM SCPL

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular