Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2022: DOCU, CMTL, TSM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday, with both the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) down around 2%.

DocuSign (DOCU) shares were shedding more than 24% after it reported late Thursday fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.38 per diluted share, down from $0.44 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.46.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) shares were slipping past 13% after it reported late Thursday fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.06 per share, down from $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected zero non-GAAP EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) reported May revenue of NT$185.71 billion ($6.28 billion), up from NT$112.36 billion a year earlier. Taiwan Semiconductor shares were marginally lower recently.

