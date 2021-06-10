Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2021: MVIS,FEYE,MTLS

Technology stocks were higher Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, MicroVision (MVIS) was climbing 5% after the automotive lidar and micro-display technology company said it will join the Russell 2000 index, effective when the US market opens on June 28.

FireEye (FEYE) rose 5.2% after a new regulatory filing showed board member and Rally Ventures partner purchased 10,000 of the cybersecurity company's shares on Wednesday at $20.18 apiece through a revocable trust. He also directly owns another 28,922 shares.

Materialise (MTLS) shares slid 17.2% after the 3-D printer company priced a public offering of 4 million American depositary shares at $24 apiece, or 14.3% under Wednesday's closing price.

