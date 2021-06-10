Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2021: MTLS, ASX, TSM

Technology stocks are making small gains ahead of Thursday's market open as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.17% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.12% recently.

In company news, Materialise (MTLS) fell by more than 16% after the 3D printing technology company priced its underwritten public offering of 4 million American depositary shares at $24 apiece.

ASE Technology (ASX) is higher by just a fraction after the Taiwanese chip maker reported net revenue of NT$42.27 billion ($1.51 billion) in May, up from NT$35.79 billion a year earlier.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is also up just a notch after it recorded net revenue of NT$112.36 billion ($4.06 billion) in May, up 19.8% from NT$93.82 billion a year earlier.

