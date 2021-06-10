Technology
MTLS

Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2021: MTLS, ASX, TSM

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks are making small gains ahead of Thursday's market open as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.17% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.12% recently.

In company news, Materialise (MTLS) fell by more than 16% after the 3D printing technology company priced its underwritten public offering of 4 million American depositary shares at $24 apiece.

ASE Technology (ASX) is higher by just a fraction after the Taiwanese chip maker reported net revenue of NT$42.27 billion ($1.51 billion) in May, up from NT$35.79 billion a year earlier.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is also up just a notch after it recorded net revenue of NT$112.36 billion ($4.06 billion) in May, up 19.8% from NT$93.82 billion a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTLS ASX TSM

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular