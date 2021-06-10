Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2021: MNDY,MVIS,FEYE,MTLS

Technology
Technology stocks added to their midday gains Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.7% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Monday.com (MNDY) was 12.8% higher late in trading, easing from an early 17% surge to $182 a share that followed the workplace management software firm pricing an initial public offering of 3.7 million shares at $155 each, topping the expected $125 to $140 range.

MicroVision (MVIS) was climbing 6.5% after the automotive lidar and micro-display technology company said it will join the Russell 2000 index, effective when the US market opens on June 28.

FireEye (FEYE) rose 6.1% after a new regulatory filing showed board member and Rally Ventures partner Arthur Coviello Jr bought 10,000 of the cybersecurity company's shares on Wednesday at $20.18 apiece through a revocable trust. He also directly owns another 28,922 shares.

On the losing side, Materialise (MTLS) shares slid 17.8% after the 3-D printer company priced a public offering of 4 million American depositary shares at $24 apiece, or 14.3% under Wednesday's closing price.

