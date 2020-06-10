Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2020: WATT, EB, CMCM, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were climbing premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.76% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was advancing by more than 1% recently.

Energous (WATT) was down more than 14%, returning a portion of its gains the previous day, when it announced a US patent for "devices and methods for reducing mutual coupling effects in wireless power transmission systems."

Eventbrite (EB) was more than 10% lower. The company announced early Wednesday a planned private offering of $115 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 to qualified institutional buyers.

Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) was more than 3% higher after it posted Q1 non-GAAP loss of RMB0.71 ($0.10) per American depositary share (ADS), compared with an income of RMB0.17 per ADS in the year-ago quarter.

