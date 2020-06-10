Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2020: TEUM,DPW,EB

Technology stocks were climbing in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.5%.

In company news, Parateum (TEUM) soared 22% after the cloud communications company closed on a $17.5 million private placement of senior secured convertible notes due 2025 and warrants. The institutional investor also received a warrant to buy up to 15 million common shares at 58 cents each. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, growth initiatives and product development.

DPW Holdings (DPW) sped to a 165% gain after electronic components company Wednesday announced $3.2 million in new purchase orders for its Gresham Worldwide unit from four different defense contractor customers. It will deliver on the recent orders over the rest of 2020 and during 2021, DPW said.

Eventbrite (EB) fell over 15% after the ticketing software firm announced plans for a $115 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2025. The company is expecting to use a portion of the net proceeds for called call transactions intended to limit the potential dilution of existing shareholders if the notes are converted into common stock. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

