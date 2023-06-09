Technology Sector Update for 06/09/2023: TSLA, ADBE, KC

Tech stocks were higher on Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.5%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) shares were rising 4.7% after General Motors (GM) said it will partner with Tesla to integrate the North American Charging Standard connector design, developed by Tesla, into its new electric vehicles from 2025. The move follows a similar partnership between Ford (F) and Tesla announced last month.

Wells Fargo upgraded Adobe (ADBE) to overweight from equalweight and hiked its price target to $525 as the firm sees generative AI as a "tailwind" for Adobe. The company's shares rose 4.4%.

Kingsoft Cloud's (KC) shares gained 8.3% after saying that Chief Executive Zou Tao has bought 2 million shares at a weighted average price of $2.625 Hong Kong dollars ($0.33) on the open market.

