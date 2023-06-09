Technology Sector Update for 06/09/2023: BRZE, DOCU, AMSWA, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently up 0.2% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) advancing by 0.9%.

Braze (BRZE) was gaining over 12% in value after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.13 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.18.

DocuSign (DOCU) was advancing by more than 6% after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.72 per diluted share, up from $0.38 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.56.

American Software (AMSWA) was slipping past 11% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per diluted share, down from $0.13 per share a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.11.

