News & Insights

Technology
BRZE

Technology Sector Update for 06/09/2023: BRZE, DOCU, AMSWA, XLK, SOXX

June 09, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently up 0.2% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) advancing by 0.9%.

Braze (BRZE) was gaining over 12% in value after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.13 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.18.

DocuSign (DOCU) was advancing by more than 6% after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.72 per diluted share, up from $0.38 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.56.

American Software (AMSWA) was slipping past 11% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per diluted share, down from $0.13 per share a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRZE
DOCU
AMSWA
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.