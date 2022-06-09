Technology Sector Update for 06/09/2022: XLK, PAGS, BILI, MTEK

Technology stocks were mixed in early Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up about 0.3%.

In company news, PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) fell more than 19% despite reporting Q1 non-GAAP earnings Wednesday of 1.11 Brazilian reais ($0.23) per diluted share, up from 1.08 reais per share a year earlier and in-line with the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Bilibili (BILI) declined more than 15% after reporting a Q1 adjusted loss of 4.20 renminbi ($0.66) per diluted American depositary share, widening from a 2.50 renminbi loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 4.17 renminbi per share.

Maris-Tech (MTEK) rose over 12% after saying it has secured a $300,000 purchase order for its Opal platform from an Israeli defense company.

