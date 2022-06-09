Technology Sector Update for 06/09/2022: XLK, BASE, BILI, MTEK

Technology stocks were fading in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 1%.

In company news, Couchbase (BASE) jumped more than 15% after it reported a fiscal Q1 non-GAAP loss Wednesday of $0.32 per share, narrowing from a loss of $2.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.39.

Bilibili (BILI) declined more than 15% after reporting a Q1 adjusted loss of 4.20 renminbi ($0.66) per diluted American depositary share, widening from a 2.50 renminbi loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 4.17 renminbi per share.

Maris-Tech (MTEK) rose over 14% after saying it has secured a $300,000 purchase order for its Opal platform from an Israeli defense company.

