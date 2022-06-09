Technology Sector Update for 06/09/2022: BILI, YEXT, INFY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.73% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.80% lower recently.

Bilibili (BILI) shares were slipping past 12% after it booked a Q1 adjusted loss of 4.20 renminbi ($0.66) per diluted American depositary share, widening from a 2.50 renminbi loss per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 4.17 renminbi per share.

Yext (YEXT) reported a diluted non-GAAP loss for fiscal Q1 of $0.06, compared with a $0.02 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a $0.07 loss. Yext shares were up more than 2% recently.

Infosys (INFY) shares were 1% higher after saying it will provide information technology services to TK Elevator, a maker of passenger and freight elevators based in Germany, under a seven-year deal.

