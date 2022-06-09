Technology
BILI

Technology Sector Update for 06/09/2022: BILI, YEXT, INFY, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were declining premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.73% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.80% lower recently.

Bilibili (BILI) shares were slipping past 12% after it booked a Q1 adjusted loss of 4.20 renminbi ($0.66) per diluted American depositary share, widening from a 2.50 renminbi loss per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 4.17 renminbi per share.

Yext (YEXT) reported a diluted non-GAAP loss for fiscal Q1 of $0.06, compared with a $0.02 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a $0.07 loss. Yext shares were up more than 2% recently.

Infosys (INFY) shares were 1% higher after saying it will provide information technology services to TK Elevator, a maker of passenger and freight elevators based in Germany, under a seven-year deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BILI YEXT INFY XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular