Technology Sector Update for 06/09/2021: VUZI,GSAT,PATH,CLVT,ONEX.TO

Technology stocks were holding on to slim gains late in Wednesday regular-hours trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Vuzix (VUZI) climbed 0.7% after the wearable technology company said it will join the Russell 3000 Index on June 28, citing a preliminary list of additions to the broad-market gauges.

Globalstar (GSAT) rose more than 5% after saying it will repay a portion of its first-lien credit facility using a $37.5 million advance payment received late last week from an unnamed customer in return for nonrecurring engineering services it will provide over time. The customer may also make similar advances to Globalstar in the future on the same terms.

Among decliners, UiPath (PATH) slid 9.2% after the robotic-automation software firm reported a Q1 net loss of $1.11 per share on a GAAP basis compared with a $0.33 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.08 per share loss for the three months ended April 30.

Clarivate (CLVT) dropped almost 18% after the UK-based data analytics company disclosed plans for a $750 million public offering of ordinary shares and a concurrent $1.25 billion offering of series A mandatory convertible preferred shares. Selected pre-merger investors, including private equity firms Onex (ONEX.TO) and Barings, also will be selling $250 million of their ordinary stock.

