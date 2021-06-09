Technology
PATH

Technology Sector Update for 06/09/2021: PATH, SE, DASH, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.39% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.36%.

UiPath (PATH) late Tuesday reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.02, from an adjusted loss of $0.09 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.05 per share on average. UiPath was down more than 9% in recent trading.

Sea Ltd. (SE) is preparing to roll out its Shopee e-commerce platform in Colombia and Chile, Reuters reported. Sea was nearly 1% higher recently.

DoorDash (DASH) was up nearly 1% after saying it is launching its on-demand food delivery service in Japan, the company's first Asian market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PATH SE DASH XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular