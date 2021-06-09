Technology Sector Update for 06/09/2021: PATH, SE, DASH, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.39% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.36%.

UiPath (PATH) late Tuesday reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.02, from an adjusted loss of $0.09 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.05 per share on average. UiPath was down more than 9% in recent trading.

Sea Ltd. (SE) is preparing to roll out its Shopee e-commerce platform in Colombia and Chile, Reuters reported. Sea was nearly 1% higher recently.

DoorDash (DASH) was up nearly 1% after saying it is launching its on-demand food delivery service in Japan, the company's first Asian market.

