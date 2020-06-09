Technology Sector Update for 06/09/2020: CLDR,IZEA,INTC,AAPL,BOXL

Technology stocks added it to their mid-day gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 0.4% higher.

Among technology companies moving on news, Cloudera (CLDR) still was 19% higher Tuesday afternoon, easing slightly from a nearly 23% advance that followed reports the data analytics company is exploring a potential sale after receiving takeover interest. The company has discussed its options with a financial adviser and also held talks with private equity firms and other potential buyers earlier this year, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) jumped out to a more than 68% advance after the online content marketplace late Monday announced a "significant six-figure contract" to provide marketing services to a new, unnamed Fortune 500 customer. Additional financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

Intel (INTC) dropped nearly 1% on Tuesday amid reports Apple will soon begin manufacturing processors used in its devices instead of buying Intel chips. Apple likely will announce the switch at its Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled for June 22, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Boxlight (BOXL) dropped more than 21% after the interactive education equipment company priced a $10 million public offering of 13.3 million shares of common stock at $0.75 cents each, a 26.5% discount to Monday's closing price.

