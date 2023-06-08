Technology Sector Update for 06/08/2023: HCP, GOOG, TSLA, EGIO

Tech stocks were advancing late Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index rising 1%.

In company news, HashiCorp's (HCP) shares plunged almost 26% after the company cut its fiscal 2024 revenue forecast and said it plans to reduce its workforce by 8%.

Alphabet (GOOG) unit Google announced several new features for Google News, including launching its News Showcase licensing program in the US. Alphabet shares were 0.2% softer.

Tesla (TSLA) is discussing making an automotive investment in eastern Spain with regional government leaders, Reuters reported. The carmaker's shares were gaining 4.4%.

Edgio (EGIO) was rising 3.2% after saying its board has approved a restructuring plan to decrease operating costs that will result in workforce cuts of about 134 employees, or nearly 12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.