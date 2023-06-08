Technology Sector Update for 06/08/2023: GOOG, TSLA, EGIO

Tech stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index both up about 0.8%.

In company news, Alphabet (GOOG) unit Google announced several new features for Google News, including launching its News Showcase licensing program in the US. Alphabet shares shed 0.2%.

Tesla (TSLA) is discussing making an automotive investment in eastern Spain with regional government leaders, Reuters reported. The carmaker's shares were gaining 3.3%.

Edgio (EGIO) was rising 3.2% after saying its board has approved a restructuring plan to decrease operating costs that will result in workforce cuts of about 134 employees, or nearly 12%.

