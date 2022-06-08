Technology Sector Update for 06/08/2022: SMAR, CCSI, ZD, OMQS

Technology stocks were declining on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 2.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Smartsheet (SMAR) declined 6.6% after the enterprise software firm projected a larger Q2 net loss than analysts are expecting and also issued revised 2023 earnings guidance. The company is now looking for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.67 to $0.59 per share for the year, improving on its prior outlook expecting a $0.70 to $0.62 per share loss.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) dropped more than 10% after the software-as-a-service company overnight disclosed plans for a secondary offering of 2 million shares owned by its former parent company Ziff Davis (ZD).

OMNIQ (OMQS) was 1% lower, reversing a 5.4% morning advance that followed it announcing an $11 million contract to supply internet-of-things equipment, consumables and technical services to the Israeli government over the next five years. Recurring revenue represents roughly half of the agreement, the company said.

