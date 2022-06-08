Technology Sector Update for 06/08/2022: DAKT,SMAR,CCSI,ZD,OMQS

Technology stocks trimmed a portion of their prior Wednesday declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 2.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Daktronics (DAKT) fell 0.3% on Wednesday after the light-emitting display company reported a net loss of $0.02 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended April 30, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year.

OMNIQ (OMQS) was 1% lower, reversing a more than 5% morning advance that followed the company announcing an $11 million contract to supply internet-of-things equipment, consumables and technical services to the Israeli government over the next five years. Recurring revenue represents roughly half of the deal, the company said.

Smartsheet (SMAR) declined 6.5% after the enterprise software firm projected a larger Q2 net loss than analysts are expecting and also issued revised 2023 earnings guidance. The company is now looking for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.67 to $0.59 per share for the year, improving on its prior outlook expecting a $0.70 to $0.62 per share loss.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) shed 12% after the software-as-a-service company overnight disclosed plans for a secondary offering of 2 million shares owned by its former parent company Ziff Davis (ZD).

