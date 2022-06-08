Technology Sector Update for 06/08/2022: CYRN, KC, WDC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.55% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.42% lower recently.

Cyren (CYRN) was gaining over 37% in value after announcing a deal to divest its legacy secure email gateway business to Content Services Group GmbH for 10 million euros ($10.7 million) in cash.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) reported a Q1 loss of 0.15 renminbi ($0.02) per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss of 0.11 renminbi a year earlier. Kingsoft Cloud was climbing past 6% recently.

Western Digital (WDC) was up more than 3% after saying it is evaluating potential strategic alternatives, including a possible separation of its Flash and HDD businesses.

