Technology Sector Update for 06/08/2021: HON,FSLY,NYT,AMZN,JAMF,COUP

Technology stocks were holding on to small gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was down 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Honeywell (HON) rose almost 1% after saying its Quantum Solutions unit would combine with privately held Cambridge Quantum Computing to create the world's largest stand-alone quantum computing company. Honeywell will own a majority stake after investing between $270 million to $300 million in the yet-to-be-named company while Cambridge Quantum will hold more than 45%.

Fastly (FSLY) was 12% higher, recovering from a nearly 2% decline that followed the content delivery network company saying it identified and repaired an issue that briefly shut down dozens of websites.

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) rose 4.6% after reporting Q1 non-GAAP net income of $0.29 per share, improving on an $0.18 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased 20% year over year to $832 million. The Street had been expecting the chipmaker to earn $0.27 per share, excluding one-time items, on $817 million in revenue.

On the losing side, Coupa Software (COUP) slid 7.6% after reporting a drop in non-GAAP Q1 net income to $0.07 per share from $0.20. The business spending software company also projected Q2 and FY22 earnings lagging Wall Street estimates.

