Technology Sector Update for 06/08/2021: COUP, CAMT, PLTR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.51% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was advancing by 0.68%.

Coupa Software (COUP) was slipping past 7% after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP net income of $0.07 per share, compared with $0.20 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a loss of $0.19 per share.

Camtek (CAMT) was up 3.6% after disclosing that since the beginning of April, it has received orders totaling about $60 million for its inspection and metrology systems.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was climbing 1.6% after saying it won a $7.4 million one-year contract renewal from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to continue to monitor disease and outbreak response.

