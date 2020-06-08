Technology Sector Update for 06/08/2020: NLSN,DGLY,HPQ,IMOS

Technology stocks turned higher Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.3% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.5%.

In company news, Nielsen (NLSN) was 7.5% higher after the data-analytics company said National Media will use its voter ratings for local TV measurement in key markets. Adam Wise, vice-president for research, planning, and placement at National Media said the information should prove vital for advertisers seeking "accurate and timely information on how voters are consuming media" ahead of the November elections.

Digital Ally (DGLY) shares rose over 90% after the digital imaging company Monday priced a $5 million public offering of 2.3 million common shares at $2.15 each and announced the launch of a new subscription program for its FirstVu body camera, VuLinka auto activation device and other products.

HP (HPQ) climbed 4.4% after JPMorgan Monday raised its price target for the computer hardware company by $1 to $21 a share and also reiterated its neutral rating. The move follows HP late Friday receiving a positive ruling from a federal appeals court in its antitrust suit against Taiwanese components supplier Quanta Storage.

ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) was fractionally lower, giving back a prior advance that followed the chipmaker saying it generated TWD1.79 billion in consolidated revenue during May, up 4.7% over year-ago levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.