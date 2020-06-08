Technology Sector Update for 06/08/2020: HPQ, UMC, IMOS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down marginally and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 1% higher in recent trading.

HP (HPQ) won a favorable ruling by a federal appeals court in its antitrust case against Taiwanese components supplier Quanta Storage, making it eligible to keep the cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage was ordered to turn over to satisfy a $439 million judgment from 2019, Bloomberg reported. HP was up around 3% recently.

United Microelectronics (UMC) was 0.4% higher after reporting sales of NT$14.75 billion ($496.3 million) in May, which is a 20.45% increase from NT$12.24 billion in the same month a year ago.

ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) was unchanged as it announced consolidated revenue of 1.79 billion New Taiwan Dollars ($60.2 million) for the month of May, up 4.7% from the prior-year period.

