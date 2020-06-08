Technology Sector Update for 06/08/2020: DGLY,HPQ,IMOS

Technology stocks were fractionally higher while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping almost 1% in Monday afternoon trading.

In company news, Digital Ally (DGLY) shares rose just over 70.5% after the digital imaging company Monday priced a $5 million public offering of 2.3 million common shares at $2.15 each and announced the launch of a new subscription program for its FirstVu body camera, VuLinka auto activation device and other products.

HP (HPQ) climbed 4.5% after JPMorgan raised its price target on the computer hardware company by $1 to $21 a share and also reiterated its neutral rating. The move follows HP late Friday receiving a positive ruling from a federal appeals court in its antitrust suit against Taiwanese components supplier Quanta Storage.

ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) was fractionally higher after the chipmaker said it generated TWD1.79 billion in consolidated revenue during May, up 4.7% over year-ago levels.

