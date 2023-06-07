News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 06/07/2023: YEXT, GDYN, PLTR, XLK, SOXX

June 07, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Technology stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday, with the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) up 0.6% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) marginally higher.

Yext (YEXT) was more than 17% higher in value after it swung overnight to a fiscal Q1 adjusted net income and posted higher revenue in addition to lifting its fiscal 2024 guidance.

Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) said late Tuesday it was reaffirming its Q2 outlook, including revenue of $76 million to $78 million. The company also said it broadened its partnership with Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud to deploy generative artificial intelligence technology for enterprises. Grid stock was up more than 6% in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was over 3% higher after the company said it will provide "Smart Factory" capabilities to the Panasonic Energy of North America facility in Sparks, Nevada, under a new multiyear agreement.

