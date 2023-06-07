Technology Sector Update for 06/07/2023: MOBQ, META, MRVL, CD

Tech stocks were declining late Wednesda, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.4%.

In company news, Mobiquity Technologies' (MOBQ) shares jumped 32% after the company launched a package of analytics products for political advertisers.

Meta Platforms' (META) Instagram allegedly promotes underage content and connects a network of pedophiles, investigations by the Wall Street Journal and researchers at Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst suggested. Meta shares were down 2.8%.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) won an order for Amazon.com's (AMZN) second-generation Application-Specific Integrated Circuit, or ASIC, chip design, media reports said Wednesday. Marvell Technology shares were up 0.5%.

Chindata Group Holdings (CD) was gaining 1'% after saying its board received a preliminary nonbinding proposal from BCPE Bridge Cayman and BCPE Stack Holdings to buy out the firm for $4 in cash per class A or class B share, or $8 per American depositary share.

