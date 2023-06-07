News & Insights

Technology
META

Technology Sector Update for 06/07/2023: META, MRVL, AMZN, CD

June 07, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling inching up 0.04%.

In company news, Meta Platforms' (META) Instagram allegedly promotes underage content and connects a network of pedophiles, investigations by The Wall Street Journal and researchers at Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst suggested. Meta shares were down 1.7%.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) won an order for Amazon.com's (AMZN) second-generation Application-Specific Integrated Circuit, or ASIC, chip design, media reports said Wednesday. Marvell Technology shares were up 1%.

Chindata Group Holdings (CD) was gaining past 11% after saying its board received a preliminary nonbinding proposal from BCPE Bridge Cayman and BCPE Stack Holdings to buy out the firm for $4 in cash per class A or class B share, or $8 per American depositary share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META
MRVL
AMZN
CD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.