Technology Sector Update for 06/07/2023: META, MRVL, AMZN, CD

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling inching up 0.04%.

In company news, Meta Platforms' (META) Instagram allegedly promotes underage content and connects a network of pedophiles, investigations by The Wall Street Journal and researchers at Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst suggested. Meta shares were down 1.7%.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) won an order for Amazon.com's (AMZN) second-generation Application-Specific Integrated Circuit, or ASIC, chip design, media reports said Wednesday. Marvell Technology shares were up 1%.

Chindata Group Holdings (CD) was gaining past 11% after saying its board received a preliminary nonbinding proposal from BCPE Bridge Cayman and BCPE Stack Holdings to buy out the firm for $4 in cash per class A or class B share, or $8 per American depositary share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.