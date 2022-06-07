Technology Sector Update for 06/07/2022: MOMO, AFRM, HPQ, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) recently down more than 1%.

Hello Group (MOMO) shares were slipping past 3% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 1.94 Chinese renminbi ($0.31) per diluted American depositary share, compared with 2.91 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.62 renminbi.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) said its chief commercial officer, Silvija Martincevic, has resigned, effective June 30. Affirm Holdings shares were down nearly 4%.

HP (HPQ) shares were down more than 1% after it priced its underwritten public offering of $2 billion of senior unsecured notes, consisting of $900 million of its 4.75% notes due 2028 at a price of 99.841% of the principal amount, and $1.1 billion of its 5.50% notes due 2033 at 99.725%.

