Technology Sector Update for 06/07/2022: MIGI,GTLB,HPQ,POLY,COUP

Technology stocks were extending their recovery Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.9%.

In company news, Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) climbed 4.9% after Tuesday saying it will acquire a 33% stake in Tasmania Data Infrastructure in exchange for about 1,975 ASIC bitcoin miners. Mawson also is licensing its modular data center and related technology to the cryptocurrency mining firm, the company said.

GitLab (GTLB) climbed over 29% after the software development firm reported a smaller-than-expected adjusted Q1 net loss and revenue topping analyst forecasts. The company also is projecting above-consensus Q2 results and it raised its FY23 guidance, now projects a non-GAAP net loss this year of $0.93 to $0.89 per share on between $398 million to $402 million in revenue.

Coupa Software (COUP) rose 3.1% after late Monday reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.08 per share on $196.4 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.05 per share adjusted profit on $190.7 million in Q1 revenue. The business spending management software firm also is projecting Q2 and FY22 earnings exceeding Wall Street expectations.

HP (HPQ) was 0.1% higher, rebounding from a 2% morning slide that followed the laptop manufacturer overnight pricing a $900 million private placement of 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2028 at 99.841% of par and a $1.1 billion offering of its 5.50% notes due 2033 at 99.725% of their principal amount. Net proceeds will be used to help fund HP's planned $3.3 billion buyout of Plantronics (POLY) and repaying Plantronics' outstanding $1.01 billion term loan facility.

