Technology Sector Update for 06/07/2022: GTLB, HPQ, POLY, COUP

Technology stocks were extending their midday recovery, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday rising 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, GitLab (GTLB) climbed nearly 25% after the software development firm reported a smaller-than-expected adjusted Q1 net loss and revenue topping analyst forecasts. The company also is projecting above-consensus Q2 results and it raised its FY23 guidance, now projects a non-GAAP net loss this year in a $0.93 to $0.89 per share on between $398 million to $402 million in revenue.

Coupa Software (COUP) rose 1.7% after late Monday reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.08 per share on $196.4 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.05 per share adjusted profit on $190.7 million in Q1 revenue. Its earnings guidance was also ahead of expectations.

HP (HPQ) was 0.1% higher, rebounding from a 2% morning slide that followed the laptop manufacturer overnight pricing a $900 million private placement of 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2028 at 99.841% of par and a $1.1 billion offering of its 5.50% notes due 2033 at 99.725% of their principal amount. Net proceeds will be used to help fund HP's planned $3.3 billion buyout of Plantronics (POLY) and repaying Plantronics' term loan facility.

