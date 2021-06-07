Technology Sector Update for 06/07/2021: VSAT,BKTI,OUST,EXFO,EXF.TO

Technology stocks pared most of their midday slide, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday slipping 0.2%, although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was falling 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, ViaSat (VSAT) was 4.4% lower late in regular-hours Monday trading, giving back a small morning gain that followed the company saying it expects to launch the first of its next-generation ViaSat-3 satellites intended to serve North and South America and surrounding regions after completing payload integration and performance testing.

BK Technologies (BKTI) shares fell 3% after the mobile communications equipment company earlier Monday priced an $11.1 million public offering of 3.7 million shares at $3 apiece, or 9.1% under Friday's closing price.

Among gainers, Exfo (EXFO) climbed as much as 66% on Monday, touching its highest share price since April 2012 at $6.15 after founder and majority owner Germain Lamonde offered to take the Canadian networking test equipment maker private by buying all of the subordinate voting shares he doesn't already own for $6 apiece, or 62% above Friday's closing price.

Ouster (OUST) rose 7.3% after the digital lidar sensors company Monday said it was expecting its stock would be added to the Russell 2000 Index on June 25 as part of the annual reconstitution for the US small-cap equities index.

