Technology Sector Update for 06/07/2021: BKTI,OUST,AREC

Technology stocks were drifting lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday slipping 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was down 1% this afternoon.

In company news, BK Technologies (BKTI) shares fell 4.3% after the mobile communications equipment company earlier Monday priced an $11.1 million public offering of 3.7 million shares at $3 apiece, or 9.1% under Friday's closing price.

Ouster (OUST) rose 8.6% after the digital lidar sensors company Monday said it was expecting its stock would be added to the Russell 2000 Index on June 25 as part of the annual reconstitution for the US small-cap equities index.

American Resources (AREC) climbed 6.4% after Monday saying it was able to separate neodymium from recycled magnets and isolate the rare earth element to 99.5% purity for use in manufacturing new, high quality permanent magnets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.