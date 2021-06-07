Technology Sector Update for 06/07/2021: BKTI, TYL, ADSK, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.02% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was inactive in recent trading.

BK Technologies (BKTI) fell nearly 4% after pricing a public offering of about 3.7 million of its common shares at $3 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $11.1 million.

Tyler Technologies (TYL) was up almost 1% as it raised its earnings and revenue outlook for 2021 to include the impact of its acquisition of digital government service provider NIC, which closed in April. The company now expects full-year non-GAAP earnings of $6.65 to $6.77 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion.

Autodesk's (ADSK) unsolicited takeover offer for Altium Limited has been rejected by the Australia-listed software firm. On Sunday, Autodesk said it had submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire the San Diego, Calif.-based Altium for A$38.50 ($29.77) per share in cash. Autodesk was slightly higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.