News & Insights

Technology
GTLB

Technology Sector Update for 06/06/2023: GTLB, CXM, MOMO, XLK, SOXX

June 06, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.04% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) recently declining 0.48%.

GitLab (GTLB) was gaining over 31% in value after it reported a fiscal Q1 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.06, compared with a loss of $0.18 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a normalized loss of $0.14 a share.

Sprinklr (CXM) was up more than 4% after reporting that it swung to fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.06 per diluted share from a loss of $0.05 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected non-GAAP earnings of $0.01.

Hello Group (MOMO) was climbing past 3% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 2.36 renminbi ($0.34) per American depositary share, up from 1.94 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of 1.91 renminbi.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTLB
CXM
MOMO
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.