Technology Sector Update for 06/06/2023: GTLB, CXM, MOMO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.04% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) recently declining 0.48%.

GitLab (GTLB) was gaining over 31% in value after it reported a fiscal Q1 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.06, compared with a loss of $0.18 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a normalized loss of $0.14 a share.

Sprinklr (CXM) was up more than 4% after reporting that it swung to fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.06 per diluted share from a loss of $0.05 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected non-GAAP earnings of $0.01.

Hello Group (MOMO) was climbing past 3% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 2.36 renminbi ($0.34) per American depositary share, up from 1.94 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of 1.91 renminbi.

