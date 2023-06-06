News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 06/06/2023: EXPI, MSTR, MSFT, PLTR, CSCO

June 06, 2023 — 03:56 pm EDT

Tech stocks were steady late Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) little changed and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1%.

In company news, eXp World's (EXPI) unit eXp Realty said it has launched Luna, an artificial intelligence chatbot to back the company's agents. eXp World shares were gaining past 5%.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares were up past 8% after saying it has signed a new multi-year partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) that will expand the availability of its products using cloud computing platform Microsoft Azure.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) said it has launched its Foundry for Manufacturing product on Amazon's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services. Palantir shares were up 1.4%.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) said it is launching a new full-stack observability platform to deliver predictive insights and cut business risk for customers. Cisco was down 0.8%.

