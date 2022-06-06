Technology Sector Update for 06/06/2022: SAIC,ENPH,TWTR,TSLA

Technology stocks have turned narrowly lower, giving back their prior advance amid a Monday surge in US Treasury yields. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was slipping 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was declining 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Science Applications International (SAIC) gained 7.6% after the IT-services company reported non-GAAP net income and revenue for its fiscal Q1 ended April 29 exceeding analyst estimates and also raising its FY23 earnings and revenue forecasts. The company also expanded its existing stock buyback program by another 8 million shares.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) rose 4.9% after the electronic components manufacturer said several solar-energy installers in Australia are now exclusively selling Enphase products in response to new safety and compliance rules that took effect there last month.

Twitter (TWTR) fell 4% after Elon Musk threatened to scuttle his proposed $44 billion takeover bid, accusing Twitter executives of withholding the number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform. In a regulatory filing, the Tesla (TSLA) CEO argued his inability to get requested information amounts to a material breach of the April merger agreement, allowing him to walk away from the deal. Twitter responded Monday it was fully complying with terms of the companies' merger agreement.

