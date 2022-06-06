Technology Sector Update for 06/06/2022: DIDI, CSIQ, SAIC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently up more than 1%.

Chinese regulators are set to restore the apps of DiDi Global (DIDI) and two other firms as soon as this week after ending probes into the companies, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the details. DiDi Global was surging past 67% recently.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) said it has agreed to sell a 70% stake in its Marangatu and Panati-Sitia solar projects to Brazilian power generation company SPIC Brasil. Financial terms were not disclosed. Canadian Solar was recently up more than 7%.

Science Applications International (SAIC) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.88 per diluted share, down from $1.94 a year earlier. Nine analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.77 per share. Science Applications International was over 6% higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.