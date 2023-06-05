Technology Sector Update for 06/05/2023: EPAM, SPOT, RTX

Tech stocks were mixed on Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.4%.

In company news, EPAM Systems (EPAM) shares slumped almost 20% after it lowered its Q2 and full-year outlook amid "further deterioration in the near-term demand environment."

Spotify Technology (SPOT) said it plans to lay off 200 people, or 2% of its global workforce, impacting the global podcast business and other functions as part of "a strategic realignment." Spotify shares were up 2.4%.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) is in advanced talks with French aerospace company Safran to sell its actuation unit that makes products like flight controls, Bloomberg reported. The report said a deal would value the Raytheon unit at about $1 billion. Raytheon shares were up 0.3%.

