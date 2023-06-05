News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 06/05/2023: EPAM, PANW, DISH, SAIC, XLK, SOXX

June 05, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently declining by 0.1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) down 0.8%.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) was retreating by nearly 13% after it lowered its Q2 and full year outlook amid "further deterioration in the near-term demand environment."

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) will replace DISH Network (DISH) in the S&P 500, effective prior to the open of trading on June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalancing of the S&P Dow Jones Indices. Palo Alto Networks was recently up nearly 5%.

Science Applications International (SAIC) was climbing nearly 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.14 per diluted share, compared with $1.88 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.81.

