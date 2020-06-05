Technology Sector Update for 06/05/2020: FRSX,DOMO,MDB

Technology stocks were posting big gains on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 2.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 3.4%.

In company news, Foresight Autonomous (FRSX) rose more than 44% after the specialty sensors company Friday said it has developed a mass screening system to detect COVID-19 symptoms using visible light and thermal cameras. The company also said it has filed a US patent application for its process to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus that is responsible for COVID-19.

Domo (DOMO) raced nearly 17% higher in afternoon trading. The cloud-based software firm late Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 net loss and revenue exceeding Wall Street estimates and also projected Q2 and FY21 results exceeding analyst forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it net loss during the three months ended April 30 was $0.65 per share while its total revenue rose 19% year-over-year to $48.6 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting an $0.88 per share adjusted net loss on $45.3 million in revenue.

MongoDB (MDB) was down more than 6% in afternoon trading. The database software firm late Thursday projected a wider Q2 net loss than analysts were expecting. The company is projecting a Q2 net loss between $0.41 to $0.38 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.36 per share loss during the three months ended April 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.