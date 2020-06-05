Technology Sector Update for 06/05/2020: DOMO, MDB, VMW, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were trading higher before market open on Friday. The Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 2.2%, while the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up around 1%.

Stocks moving on the news during premarket hours include Domo (DOMO), which added more than 7%. On late Thursday, the company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.65 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended April 30, compared with a loss of $1.08 per share a year earlier. Revenue rose 19% year-over-year to $48.6 million.

MongoDB (MDB) was down more than 6% after reporting on Thursday fiscal Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.13 per share, compared with a loss of $0.22 per share in the year-ago period. GAAP loss widened to $0.94 from $0.61. Meanwhile, revenue increased to $130.3 million from $89.4 million.

VMware (VMW) was also fractionally lower after announcing late Thursday that it is planning to buy cybersecurity firm Lastline for an undisclosed amount.

