Technology Sector Update for 06/04/2021: DOCU,MDB,SUMO

Technology stocks were sharply higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.7% Friday, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.4% this afternoon.

In company news, DocuSign (DOCU) climbed almost 17% after reporting a non-GAAP profit of $0.44 per share on $469.1 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share on $437.7 million in revenue. The electronic signatures company also is projecting Q2 and FY22 revenue beating analyst estimates.

MongoDB (MDB) added more than 10% after the database software firm reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 net loss of $0.15 per share while revenue increased 39.3% year over year to $181.6 million, also exceeding Wall Street forecasts by around $11.6 million.

Sumo Logic (SUMO) rose 10.2% after reporting a non-GAAP loss of $0.11 per share for its Q1 ended April 30 on $54.2 million in revenue for the software-as-a-service company. Analysts, on average, had been expecting an adjusted loss of $0.12 per share on $53.9 million in revenue.

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information

