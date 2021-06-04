Technology Sector Update for 06/04/2021: ASAN,DOCU,MDB,SUMO

Technology stocks were ending near their Friday session highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Asana (ASAN) was 6.6% higher late in Friday trading after the work management software firm reported an adjusted net loss of $0.21 per share compared with a $0.31 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.28 per share non-GAAP net loss. Revenue grew 61% to $76.7 million, also exceeding the $70.1 million Street view.

Sumo Logic (SUMO) rose 7.1% after reporting a non-GAAP loss of $0.11 per share for its Q1 ended April 30 on $54.2 million in revenue for the software-as-a-service company. Analysts, on average, had been expecting an adjusted loss of $0.12 per share on $53.9 million in revenue.

MongoDB (MDB) added 15.9% after the database software firm reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 net loss of $0.15 per share while revenue increased 39.3% year over year to $181.6 million, also exceeding Wall Street forecasts by around $11.6 million.

DocuSign (DOCU) climbed 19.7% after reporting a non-GAAP profit of $0.44 per share on $469.1 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share on $437.7 million in revenue. The electronic signatures company also is projecting Q2 and FY22 revenue beating analyst estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.