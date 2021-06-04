Technology
ASAN

Technology Sector Update for 06/04/2021: ASAN, MDB, NCTY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.45% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was gaining 0.88% in value.

Asana (ASAN) was 11.8% higher after it narrowed its adjusted net loss to $0.21 per share in fiscal Q1 from $0.31 per share a year ago, beating analyst estimates of an adjusted loss of $0.28 a share in a Capital IQ poll.

MongoDB (MDB) reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.15 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.13 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.36. MongoDB was up 6% in recent trading.

The9 (NCTY) was surging past 23% after it agreed to acquire Montcrypto, a Canadian clean energy cryptocurrency mining facilities company.

