Technology Sector Update for 06/04/2020: ZM,GOOG,GOOGL,SMAR,CMTL,ZUO

Technology stocks fell during Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF sinking 1.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was hanging on for a 0.2% gain.

In company news, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) declined almost 7% following reports the company is seeking to use Alphabet's (GOOG,GOOGL) Google cyber-security tools to make its video chat platform safer by flagging links to malicious websites. Advanced talks are underway, according to The Information website, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter. If successful, a deal would address one of several security risks researchers have warned about using the popular communications platform.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) dropped more than 18% after the networking equipment company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.05 per share for its Q3 ended April 30, down compared with a $0.42 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue declined 20.7% year-over-year to $135.1 million, also lagging the $146.5 million analyst mean.

Smartsheet (SMAR) tumbled 22% after the collaboration software firm forecast a larger net loss and revenue for the current quarter ending July 31 lagging Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company is projecting a Q2 net loss in a range of $0.18 to $0.16 per share on between $86 million to $87 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, are expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.14 per share on $88.5 million in revenue.

Among gainers, Zuora (ZUO) rose nearly 2% after the cloud software company late Wednesday reported an adjusted Q1 net loss of $0.06 per share, improving on a $0.11 per share non-GAAP loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.10 per share non-GAAP net loss. Revenue rose 15% during the three months ended April 30 compared with year-ago levels, reaching $73.9 million and also topping the $70.7 million Street view.

